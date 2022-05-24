Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

André Vener of Dog Haus on Effective Branding Strategy

Interview with Dog Haus partner and co-founder André Vener about launching successful modern restaurant brands, thinking outside the box, franchising, and scaling with ghost kitchens.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways from this episode:

Branding is Everything — André Vener and his Dog Haus partners have done an excellent job of making Dog Haus a household name. They have accomplished that by staying true to who they are presenting themselves as such every single time you see them.

Hospitality Outside of the Box — Dog Haus has over half of their customer base off-premise. Therefore, to deliver high-quality hospitality on a consistent basis, Andre Vener and his partners had to get creative so that the service is both excellent and able to be replicated.

Innovative Pivots — Like many in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the uncertainty of the Pandemic was terrifying. After moments of fear, however, the Dog Haus company strategized and implemented a way to actually increase revenue in 2020.

***

André Vener helped create a household name in Dog Haus with a dynamic approach to classic food choices.

Hot dogs have carved out an indelible place as a classic food choice from all walks of life. Typically relegated to backyard grills and stadiums, André Vener and co-founders Hagop Giragossian and Quasim Riaz have used stadium cuisine as the foundation for an elevated culinary experience.

It seemed Dog Haus was destined for greatness from the start, as their first venue placement was in the vaunted Rose Bowl in Dog Haus’ hometown of Pasadena, California.

“The first venue that we went into officially with Dog Haus was the Rose Bowl.” the entrepreneur and restaurateur tells Restaurant Influencers podcast host Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media. “They never had an outside food vendor have a brick and mortar inside there. They called us up and said, hey, you’re the hometown heroes. We’d love to have you here.”

Why Hot Dogs?

Growing up in Germany, André Vener spent his adolescent days dreaming of one day operating a hot dog stand. After beginning his career in corporate hospitality, he wanted to do more of what he enjoyed.

André Vener and his colleagues started Dog Haus to have fun and bring something that they loved to the world: quality food and a great atmosphere.

The top-tier food takes time. Dog Haus customers understand that. Everything in Dog Haus from the hot dogs to the burgers, which Vener has labeled their “secret weapon”, is handmade to order. Along with factors such as great customer service and tasty food, patrons of Dog Haus enjoy that the brand has stuck to its founding pillar principle of having fun.

“Hot dogs back in the day were always like the cheap, leftover kind of meat. We wanted to have the gold standard of what a hot dog would be.” André Vener explains. “We created this brand and put all the best ingredients and try to have some fun with it.”

Though fans had grown accustomed to stopping into Dog Haus for a Reservoir Hog sausage or a Chili Idol hot dog. Vener and crew, like many others, had to find a way to survive during the uncertainty of the Pandemic in 2020.

After the initial panic wore off, the crew went to work on launching five new brands out of one kitchen and made them available for Ghost Kitchen menus: Badass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Plant B Impossible Shop, Big Belly Burgers, and Jailbird Wings.

The success was astronomical.

Accelerated growth is not a new concept to Dog Haus. Just 18 month after its initial opening in 2011, the restaurant company had already expanded to three locations. Now with Ghost Kitchen extension, dozens of locations and more opening soon, Vener, Giragossian, Riaz, along with Wurstmaster, Adam Gertler, Dog Haus and their proprietary recipes are set to reach even higher heights. Partnerships with LiveNation and Michael Montagna from Kitchen United are helping push the brand forward in astronomical ways.

“Branding is everything,” André Vener says. “I think you first got to know your brand and put all of your attention to figure out who you are and just brand, brand, brand.”

***

EPISODE LINKS:

NOMINATE A RESTAURANT INFLUENCER — Do you know someone who is killing it on social media? Let us know by emailing influencers@calibbq.media or sending the @calibbqmedia team a DM on social media.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Popmenu is also a sponsor of the Restaurant Influencers podcast. We wanted to share with our audience this powerful opportunity to help your restaurant reclaim the power of your phone now. Learn more about Popmenu Answering.

Latest

Lifestyle

Top 3 Little-Known Productivity Mistakes

Are you struggling to stay on task? Well these three little-known mistakes might be tanking your productivity without you even knowing.

Watch now
Technology

How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

The CEO and co-founder of Zenity shares how his company is dedicated to governance and security for low-code/no-code applications.

Watch now
Negotiating

4 Things to Do When You're in a Negotiation

The executive director and CEO of WIN Summit shares her advice for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their negotiation skills.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Matt Horn on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

In-depth interview with CEO, pitmaster, and James Beard Award Nominee Matt Horn about growing his global food brand with social media, operating multiple restaurant concepts, and why he decided to "burn the boats."

Watch now
Lifestyle

This Entrepreneur Believes the 9-to-5 Work Week Is Dead. So She Created a Platform That Matches Talent With Project-Based Work.

The founder of NuuWork shares how her company will help people navigate the future of project-based employment.

Watch now
Finance

How This Company Is Helping Ecommerce Brands Scale and Grow

The co-founder of 8fig shares how his platform is helping online sellers plan and execute their growth around their supply-chain needs.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Eitan Bernath on Becoming a Teenage Food Entrepreneur and Social Media Star

In-depth interview with cookbook author, food personality, and content creator Eitan Bernath about starting an entertainment career as a child, teaming up with Drew Barrymore, and building an inspirational business empire before his 20th birthday.

Watch now
Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Facing Challenges, Bringing on Co-Founders and Growth

In this episode of our new series 'Ask Marc,' the serial entrepreneur and mentor offers advice on how to get started.

Watch now
Productivity

3 Science-Backed Ways to Break Bad Habits

Become powerfully productive with these three patterns.

Watch now
Women entrepreneur™

Meet the Co-Founders Making Conscious Shopping Easier

Goodbuy's Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin share how their browser extension helps consumers buy products with both their wallets and values front of mind.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Nina Manchev of Forte Tapas on Engaging Customers with Social Video

Interview with Forte Tapas owner and entrepreneur Nina Manchev about connecting with social media, learning to be confident on video, and appearing on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Watch now
Women entrepreneur™

This CEO Believes We Need More Women In Crypto

Jaime Leverton, head of NASDAQ-listed Hut 8 Mining Corp., talks the future of digital currency with 'Entrepreneur.'

Watch now
Finance

How to Create Your Path to Profit

Financial expert and author Michelle Jacobik is on a mission to help people be profitable, so she created the EnVision + Thrive Academy. She shares her journey to success, business tips and what you'll learn in her new book.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Toast CEO Chris Comparato on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares

Interview with Toast CEO Chris Comparato about leading with the customer in mind, having a digital-first mentality, and how technology like Toast is helping restaurants thrive.

Watch now
Lifestyle

The Science of Visualization: Maximizing Your Brain's Potential

In this video, we discuss why visualization is so effective and offer four tips to harness it.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • That Will Never Work

    That Will Never Work

    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.