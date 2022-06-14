Is A Virat Kohli Avatar On The Horizon? This Entrepreneur Has The Answer

With NFTs and the Metaverse touted to be the next big thing round the block, how will NFTs of cricketers fare in that scenario? For example, how soon could we possibly see an avatar of Virat Kohli, accessible to only a select few?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The craze around cricketers, their lifestyles and the brands that they associate themselves with refuses to die down. With NFTs and the Metaverse touted to be the next big thing round the block, how will NFTs of cricketers fare in that scenario? For example, how soon could we possibly see an avatar of Virat Kohli, accessible to only a select few? Jogesh Lulla, COO of Cornerstone Sports & Entertainment Pvt Ltd and co-founder of Cornerstone Sport seems to have the answer.

Cornerstone Sport handles Kohli and Lulla is responsible for all digital and technology related businesses of the agency. The consultancy is involved in talent management, licensing and merchandising, animation and gaming, digital solutions, sponsorship, brand activations, and the creation and development of IPs, in the fields of sports and entertainment.

SEE VIDEO: Comedian Saloni Gaur on her Kangana Ranaut equation, answering repetitive questions and more

Lulla co-founded Cornerstone Sports in 2014 and went on to become the COO of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2016. Before that, he had lead projects like Wrogn, One8 (Virat Kohli's own brand that has been licensed to Puma), Hyper Tygers (A comic series on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma), Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Mobile Games, Gully (KL Rahul's clothing line), Muve Acoustics and Lux Industries.

In the past he was also associated with the healthcare space at medTians where he handled technical sales department and contributed in creating first networking and knowledge sharing portal exclusively for doctors. An alumnus of Purdue University, Lulla has a degree in Computer Technology.

SEE VIDEO: Comedian Srishti Dixit on fame, marriage plans, trolls and much more

Talking about their NFT plans, Lulla said, "We also have a joint venture with Dharma Productions, so we could be looking at creating NFTs of some of Dharma's films. Those who purchase these NFTs would get access to premieres, meet and greet with celebrities or maybe even a chance to be in the movie. That is one part of the NFT vision."

Another part of their vision, looking at it long term, would be creating avatars of Virat Kohli, which shall itself make you part of a Virat Kohli club and it could be integrated into a metaverse so you can interact with others as this avatar. That same avatar can then go into a video game, like FreeFire where you play as a Virat Kohli.

Latest

Technology

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Noah Glass of Olo on Having a 'Day 1' Mindset

Interview with the CEO and cofounder of restaurant SaaS company Olo about using data to make every guest feel like a regular, on-demand commerce, and why they 'Embrace The Suck'.

Watch now
Productivity

Do Nootropics Make You Smarter? Science Says Yes.

Ben Angel discusses nootropics and how they might help boost your performance.

Watch now
Technology

How to Prepare Your Brand for Web 3.0 Marketing

The head of strategy of EWR Digital explains the key features of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 marketing and shares what you can do to prepare your brand for what comes next.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Plapp of America's Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works

Interview with the America's Best Restaurants CEO about implementing restaurant tech, collecting customer data, and how it only takes 600 guests to transform your profit & loss statement.

Watch now
Women Entrepreneur™

How These Boxes Are Uplifting New Moms

The founder of In Kind Boxes shares how she's providing quality postpartum essentials to new moms in need.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Shaz Khan of Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks on Navigating Friendship + Business

Interview with the co-owner of Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks to learn about scaling a restaurant business, using Toast restaurant technology, and combining friendship with business.

Watch now
Starting a Business

How This Pregnancy Nurse Is Bringing Prenatal Education to Your Couch

A registered nurse and the founder of the Online Prenatal Class for Couples shares her advice for expecting parents.

Watch now
Hiring

The Co-Founder of a Diversity Recruitment Platform Shares How Her Company Is Helping Underrepresented, High-Quality Employees Get Hired

The CEO and co-founder of Joonko shares how her platform is helping companies automatically source underrepresented, high-quality employees and her tips for executives trying to improve their D&I efforts.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

André Vener of Dog Haus on Effective Branding Strategy

Interview with Dog Haus partner and co-founder André Vener about launching successful modern restaurant brands, thinking outside the box, franchising, and scaling with ghost kitchens.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Top 3 Little-Known Productivity Mistakes

Are you struggling to stay on task? Well these three little-known mistakes might be tanking your productivity without you even knowing.

Watch now
Technology

How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

The CEO and co-founder of Zenity shares how his company is dedicated to governance and security for low-code/no-code applications.

Watch now
Negotiating

4 Things to Do When You're in a Negotiation

The executive director and CEO of WIN Summit shares her advice for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their negotiation skills.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Horn on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

In-depth interview with CEO, pitmaster, and James Beard Award Nominee Matt Horn about growing his global food brand with social media, operating multiple restaurant concepts, and why he decided to "burn the boats."

Watch now
Lifestyle

This Entrepreneur Believes the 9-to-5 Work Week Is Dead. So She Created a Platform That Matches Talent With Project-Based Work.

The founder of NuuWork shares how her company will help people navigate the future of project-based employment.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.
  • placeholder image

    Ben Angel
    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.