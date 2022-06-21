The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022
Organized in association with Fluidmeet and LifeOnScreen, the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022 ceremony was a celebration of the UAE government's commitment towards sustainability initiatives.
The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022, hosted by BNC Publishing on June 16, 2022, at the Raffles Dubai, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.
Organized in association with Fluidmeet and LifeOnScreen, the awards ceremony was a celebration of the UAE government's commitment towards addressing climate change issues in a way that would drive further development, growth, and new jobs in the country.
Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022 here:
Utilities Project Of The Year - TRANSCO
Innovative Smart Electric Charging Solution Award- Al Masaood Power Division For Shams Plus
Sustainability Leadership Program Of The Year - Saudi Electricity Company Peak Program
ESCO Company Of The Year - ENGIE Solutions Middle East
Energy Company Of The Year- ALEC Energy
ESG CEO Of The Year- Farooq Shaikh, CEO Of LogiPoint
Sustainable Landscape Architecture Future Project Of The Year- Horsh Beirut: Harnessing Ecology And Infrastructure By Studiolibani
Overall Renewable Project Of The Year- Hydroponic Farm Project By Radisson Hotel Group
Sustainable Cold-Chain Operator Of The Year- Al-Futtaim Logistics
Innovative Energy Project Of The Year- Energy Conservation Measures – Implementation At Motor City And Uptown Mirdiff By Serveu
Sustainable Initiative Of The Year- FortyGuard
Eco Warrior Initiative Of The Year- Recapp By Veolia Middle East
Sustainable Fit-Out Firm Of The Year- Al Shafar Interiors
Sustainable Real Estate Project Of The Year- Zāzen One By Zāzen Properties
Innovative Sustainable Tyre Technology Provider Of The Year- Bridgestone
Sustainable Hotel Group Of The Year- Accor Group
Sustainable HVAC Manufacturer Of The Year- CMS Global
Zero Plastic Initiative Of The Year- Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Best Tech Solution For F&B Industry- Deliverect
Eco-Conscious Water Company Of The Year- Masafi
Woman Professional Of The Year- Fatima Al Shaygi – Taqa
Green Consultant Of The Year- AECOM
Sustainable Developer Of The Year- Diamond Developers