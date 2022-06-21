The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022, hosted by BNC Publishing on June 16, 2022, at the Raffles Dubai, commended sustainability initiatives and projects across all business sectors in the Middle East.

Organized in association with Fluidmeet and LifeOnScreen, the awards ceremony was a celebration of the UAE government's commitment towards addressing climate change issues in a way that would drive further development, growth, and new jobs in the country.

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022 here:

Utilities Project Of The Year - TRANSCO



Innovative Smart Electric Charging Solution Award- Al Masaood Power Division For Shams Plus



Sustainability Leadership Program Of The Year - Saudi Electricity Company Peak Program

ESCO Company Of The Year - ENGIE Solutions Middle East

Energy Company Of The Year- ALEC Energy

ESG CEO Of The Year- Farooq Shaikh, CEO Of LogiPoint

Sustainable Landscape Architecture Future Project Of The Year- Horsh Beirut: Harnessing Ecology And Infrastructure By Studiolibani



Overall Renewable Project Of The Year- Hydroponic Farm Project By Radisson Hotel Group

Sustainable Cold-Chain Operator Of The Year- Al-Futtaim Logistics

Innovative Energy Project Of The Year- Energy Conservation Measures – Implementation At Motor City And Uptown Mirdiff By Serveu

Sustainable Initiative Of The Year- FortyGuard

Eco Warrior Initiative Of The Year- Recapp By Veolia Middle East

Sustainable Fit-Out Firm Of The Year- Al Shafar Interiors

Sustainable Real Estate Project Of The Year- Zāzen One By Zāzen Properties

Innovative Sustainable Tyre Technology Provider Of The Year- Bridgestone

Sustainable Hotel Group Of The Year- Accor Group

Sustainable HVAC Manufacturer Of The Year- CMS Global

Zero Plastic Initiative Of The Year- Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Best Tech Solution For F&B Industry- Deliverect

Eco-Conscious Water Company Of The Year- Masafi

Woman Professional Of The Year- Fatima Al Shaygi – Taqa

Green Consultant Of The Year- AECOM

Sustainable Developer Of The Year- Diamond Developers

