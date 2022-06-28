How this Tech Entrepreneur, Biohacker, and Author is Helping Women with Their Periods
The founder and CEO of Flo Living on the future of biohacking and hormonal healthcare.
Alisa Vitti is a functional nutrition expert and the founder and CEO of FLO Living. Vitti, a biohacking pioneer, focuses on modern hormonal healthcare to treat a woman's period from her first to her last. She's also the best-selling author of WomanCode and In the FLO.
Vitti sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her app, supplement line, and more.