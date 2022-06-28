How this Tech Entrepreneur, Biohacker, and Author is Helping Women with Their Periods

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alisa Vitti is a functional nutrition expert and the founder and CEO of FLO Living . Vitti, a biohacking pioneer, focuses on modern hormonal healthcare to treat a woman's period from her first to her last. She's also the best-selling author of WomanCode and In the FLO.

Vitti sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her app, supplement line, and more.