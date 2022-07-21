Singer Sona Mohapatra On Why She Won't Shut Up

In a conversation with us over a zoom video call, Singer and musician Sona Mohapatra spoke to us about her recently released documentary 'Shut Up Sona' streaming on Zee5.



Mohapatra is known for her stirring songs like Rangabati, Bekhauff and Ambarsariya to name a few. She is equally known for using her voice to talk about various issues such as equality for artists, inclusivity for female singers, among others. The documentary chronicles her journey not only as a woman standing up for her rights but also as an artist who simply wants to sing without a muzzle.

Shut Up Sona, with a running time of 95 minutes, is a tongue-in-cheek take at the feisty female music star's unrelenting fight for an equal space in modern day India, a country deeply uncomfortable with her emancipation. At times Mohapatra is waging a battle on all fronts, fighting for space in India's sexist music industry, being in the middle of a media circus, dealing with internet trolls and more.

An impactful voice on stage, and in India's #MeToo movement, the documentary is an intimate journey about her, where we see her performing infront of huge crowds, practicing, at home sharing candid moments with her husband Ram Sampath and what she is planning. Shut Up Sona won the National Award for Best Editing in 2021 and has been directed by Deepti Gupta.

In her chat with us, Mohapatra spoke about her documentary, how artists can overcome challenges, her journey and other issues.