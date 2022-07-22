Bhansali Productions CEO On The Success Of Gangubai Kathiawadi And Future Projects

In a candid chat with us over a zoom video call, Prerna Singh, CEO at Bhansali Production Private Limited spoke to us about the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, future projects and working at Bhansali Productions, started by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali has received various awards, including five National Film Awards, 10 Filmfare Awards and a BAFTA nomination, and is known for his films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Films produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always got box office success and praises from critics and the audience. Gangubai Kathiawadi was the most recent example which has done business of more than 100 crores and is now available for viewing on Netflix. Singh spoke to us about how the excitement around the film started to build up around the time first when the poster was released and then when the teaser became public. The phone was ringing continuously, and ultimately, the performances and direction worked on screen with the audience giving it a thumbs up.

Singh has been a media and entertainment industry professional with over 20 years of experience, and is responsible for end-to-end business operations including content development and production, revenue generation, strategy planning, business growth and expansion, licensing, marketing, finance, legal, compliances, policy making and implementation, corporate governance and stakeholder management.

Before joining Bhansali Productions she had worked in senior roles at leading studios like Eros International, Abundantia Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. At Bhansali Productions, she has a wide range of tasks to do, such as creative script evaluation and development for motion pictures and digital content, managing creative, legal, finance and production verticals locally and internationally. She is also into negotiating national and international multi party agreements including acquisition, sales, co-production, co finance and distribution agreements.