My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Most Celebs Don't Properly Label Their Instagram Ads

Just 7 percent of sponsored posts from the top 50 most followed celebrities on Instagram are in compliance with the FTC's guidelines, according to a new study.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Most Celebs Don't Properly Label Their Instagram Ads
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Do you follow a bunch of big name celebrities on Instagram? There's a good chance you've been exposed to improperly labeled ads.

Mediakix recently evaluated the accounts of the top 50 most followed celebrities on Instagram over a 30-day period and found that the vast majority of ads they posted were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission's rules.

 

According to the FTC's guidelines, all sponsored posts on Instagram must include clear and conspicuous disclosure like #ad or #sponsored near the top of captions, so people viewing the post on a smartphone will see that it's an ad without having to press the "more" button (see below). Social media stars sometimes use hashtags like #sp or #partner to call out Instagram ads; other times, they'll just say "Thanks [Brand]" somewhere in the caption. Under the FTC's rules, these disclosures aren't sufficient.

Mediakix didn't name names but found that 30 of the top 50 Instagrammers posted sponsored content, which isn't a problem if it's done right. The problem is, just 7 percent of those posts were in compliance with the FTC's guidelines. The other 93 percent of posts did not include the appropriate verbiage.

"We found that celebrities who post sponsored content may, on average, post 3 FTC compliant posts a year vs. 58 posts that are non-compliant," the marketing agency wrote.

 

Mediakix went on to say that these violations "may have profound and far-reaching effects on consumers." The low compliance rate means that "users are regularly coming across posts that could be interpreted as misleading where the material connection between a brand and a celebrity is ambiguous," they added.

The FTC last month sent out more than 90 letters reminding Instagram stars and marketers that they need to "clearly and conspicuously disclose their relationships to brands when promoting or endorsing products through social media." That marked the first time the agency had reached out to social media influencers directly about their responsibility to be transparent when posting ads on Instagram.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Instagram Engagement Pods -- Should You Use Them?

Instagram

Increase Your Instagram Engagement Quickly with This $39 Automation Tool

Instagram

What a Record-Breaking 'Egg' and Its Title of Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever Can Teach Us