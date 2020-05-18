10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From a Vehicle Right Now

May 18, 2020 4 min read

Are you ready to get on the road to business ownership — literally? There are a multitude of franchise opportunities that don’t require an expensive storefront, but rather just a car, truck or van to bring your products and services directly to customers. So if you’re the type who likes to always be on the go, check out this selection of just a few of the mobile service that are available, all of which can be started for less than $150,000 (and some for significantly less than that).

Franchise 500 rank: #482

#482 Initial investment: $39,134 to $64,017

$39,134 to $64,017 Total units: 277

ACFN franchisees install and service ATMs in hotels and other travel and entertainment businesses. The investment range for the franchise starts at just under $40,000, and goes up depending on how many machines you purchase. Servicing generally takes only five minutes per machine per week, so franchisees can easily run the business part time.

Franchise 500 rank: 38

38 Initial investment: $11,265 to $68,250

$11,265 to $68,250 Total units: 1,692

Anago has ranked in our Franchise 500 for 20 consecutive years, and achieved its highest ranking ever this year at #38. Like other commercial cleaning companies, its services remain in high demand right now, and new franchisees can get started for as little as $11,265, using their regular vehicle to transport their cleaning supplies to clients’ offices.

Bloomin’ Blinds

Franchise 500 rank: 160

160 Initial investment: $62,570 to $137,425

$62,570 to $137,425 Total units: 64

Bloomin’ Blinds ranked in the Franchise 500 for the first time this year, at an impressive #160. The company, which just started franchising in 2014, not only offers sales and installation of blinds — like many competitors — but also blinds cleaning and repairs, as well as window washing, which will keep franchisees busy in any economic environment.

Franchise 500 rank: 296

296 Initial investment: $81,800 to $102,250

$81,800 to $102,250 Total units: 85

Conserva Irrigation franchisees run a route-based service business, offering lawn irrigation repair, maintenance and upgrades. With a cloud-based CRM and VOIP phone system, franchisees can run the franchise from their van. The brand, which began franchising in 2017, is part of Outdoor Living Brands, which also franchises Archadeck and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives.

Franchise 500 rank: 231

231 Initial investment: $51,532 to $146,044

$51,532 to $146,044 Total units: 90

Home improvement projects have risen to the top of many people’s to-do lists lately. GarageExperts franchisees help customers improve their garages with epoxy floor coatings, cabinets, and organization products. The company’s franchisees have been able to continue operating in most states during the pandemic, and installers can work without any physical contact with homeowners.

Franchise 500 rank: 291

291 Initial investment: $71,107 to $85,903

$71,107 to $85,903 Total units: 92

Ranked #59 in our 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, Mosquito Hunters offers outdoor pest control services—which are as needed as ever with people spending more time at home and in their yards. Technicians come to clients’ homes and offer treatments designed to keep mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas away for up to three weeks.

Pillar to Post Home Inspectors

Franchise 500 rank: 171

171 Initial investment: $37,100 to $45,900

$37,100 to $45,900 Total units: 577

Home inspection franchise Pillar to Post has ranked in the Franchise 500 for 23 years in a row now. Franchisees operate out of a home office and take their car, truck or van to clients’ homes to perform inspections. The service is still considered essential in almost every state even during the pandemic, and new franchisees continue to come on board.

Pop-A-Lock

Franchise 500 rank: 251

251 Initial investment: $96,904 to $130,313

$96,904 to $130,313 Total units: 581

As long as there are locks, there will be a need for locksmiths. Pop-A-Lock’s more than 500 franchises offer automotive, commercial, and residential locksmith services, including roadside assistance, lockout service, key replacement, and electronic locks for homes and businesses. The company has ranked in the Franchise 500 for the last 10 consecutive years.

Franchise 500 rank: 121

121 Initial investment: $72,765 to $192,615

$72,765 to $192,615 Total units: 285

Emergency restoration services is frequently touted as a recession-resistant industry — after all, disasters will always happen, and someone will always need to clean up after them. PuroClean franchises are also staying in even higher demand right now by offering deep cleaning of public areas to help stop the spread of viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Franchise 500 rank: 422

422 Initial investment: $18,685 to $84,205

$18,685 to $84,205 Total units: 332

SuperGlass franchisees offer mobile windshield repair services, focusing particularly on commercial clients that provide regular, repeat business, such as car and truck rentals companies. The franchise can be started for as little as $18,685, and the highest earning franchisee last year ratcheted up over $650,000 in sales.