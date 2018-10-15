Mosquito Hunters
Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
142 Hwy. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
CEO
Andy Fuller
Parent Company
Lawn Doctor Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$69,949 - $82,209
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
10%
Mosquito Hunters offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3