GarageExperts
Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
245 W. Carl Karcher Wy.
Anaheim, CA 92801
CEO
Mike Meursing
Initial Investment ⓘ
$48,497 - $86,426
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300-$1.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300-$500/mo.
GarageExperts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
35.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 8