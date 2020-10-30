US Elections

How US elections work: This is how the Electoral College works

Unlike most of the world's democracies, in the US the president is not elected by popular vote. Is that how it works.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How US elections work: This is how the Electoral College works
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Unlike what happens in most of the world's democracies, in the United States citizens do not directly elect their president but rather the people who will vote on their behalf. This is known as the Electoral College .

This Tuesday, November 3, Americans will vote between giving a second four-year term to Republican Donald Trump or passing the White House to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Electoral College system was devised by the founding fathers of the American Union and determines that 538 electors or delegates' (corresponding to the 435 members of the House of Representatives, the 100 members of the Senate and the three delegates from the District of Columbia) they vote for the president.

The total of these 538 voting states is distributed among the 50 states of the northern country according to their population. Each of these representatives casts an electoral vote that must be for the most voted candidate in each state. However, in the special case of Nebraska and Maine, the vote is distributed according to the percentage of votes obtained by the candidates.

Once the vote is cast, the representative of each state issues a certificate declaring the candidate the winner. The names of these voters are included in the Electoral College and it is sent to Congress and the Archives of the Nation for an official record.

Members of the Electoral College will cast their votes separately for the president and vice president on December 14, 2020. These votes are sent to the president of the Senate and the president of the country.

Finally, these electoral votes are counted in a joint session of Congress on January 6 and chaired by the country's vice president, -in this case Mike Pence-, who officially announces who has been elected president and vice president of the United States.

The winning candidate will be sworn in on January 20, 2021.

The magic number: 270

For a candidate to be elected as president he needs to obtain at least 270 electoral votes. If neither of the two contenders gets that figure, Congress will be the one who chooses the president and vice president.

The House of Representatives would designate the president from among the three most voted candidates in which each state delegation has the right to a vote. For its part, the Senate would appoint the vice president.

It should be noted that this situation has not occurred since 1825 in the election of John Quincy Adams.

Popular vote against collegiate vote

This whole process means that the candidate with the most votes may not be the one chosen to be president.

In 2000, Republican George W. Bush was elected by 271 votes after the Supreme Court awarded him Florida voters by only 573 votes, although Al Gore had obtained more popular votes.

We even saw this scenario in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected by collegiate voters even though his rival Hillary Clinton had more popular votes.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

US Elections

No matter who wins, the US is condemned to eternal debt (and Mexico will not escape its effects)

US Elections

Trump says he will not participate in a virtual debate with Biden

News and Trends

Microsoft Tells Employees That They Can Work From Home Permanently