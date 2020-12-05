Emoji

Emoji Kitchen: the new function to 'create' up to 14,000 different emojis

If you use Android you can make a combination with ´Emoji Kitchen´, up to 14,000 different icons.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Emoji Kitchen: the new function to &#39;create&#39; up to 14,000 different emojis
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Gboard, the Google keyboard for Android now allows you to create new emojis in the form of stickers by combining existing ones and generating a new communication language with up to 14,000 options . This new Google tool gives you the option of further customization of the icons.

Google's tool, Emoji Kitchen, is only available for Android, but these stickers can be shared.

Image: @Google

They can be shared through any messaging app that supports it

Among the instant messaging applications in which these funny emojis can be shared are WhatsApp and Telegram . It is a good option for building various icon packs different from what users have seen before, since 14,000 combinations point to a very long list.

Image: Video screenshot

To know more: WhatsApp: The new Christmas emojis are coming, discover what they look like

How does ´Emoji Kitchen´ work?

This tool works through Gboard , what you have to do is access this keyboard in beta version on your Android, in case you are using another.

It's simple, you just have to select two different emojis and the same Google keyboard will give the option to make a combination, making a totally different emoji, as shown in the following video:

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Emoji

Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Emoji

Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business