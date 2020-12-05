Emoji Kitchen: the new function to 'create' up to 14,000 different emojis

December 5, 2020 2 min read

Gboard, the Google keyboard for Android now allows you to create new emojis in the form of stickers by combining existing ones and generating a new communication language with up to 14,000 options . This new Google tool gives you the option of further customization of the icons.

Google's tool, Emoji Kitchen, is only available for Android, but these stickers can be shared.

They can be shared through any messaging app that supports it

Among the instant messaging applications in which these funny emojis can be shared are WhatsApp and Telegram . It is a good option for building various icon packs different from what users have seen before, since 14,000 combinations point to a very long list.

How does ´Emoji Kitchen´ work?

This tool works through Gboard , what you have to do is access this keyboard in beta version on your Android, in case you are using another.

It's simple, you just have to select two different emojis and the same Google keyboard will give the option to make a combination, making a totally different emoji, as shown in the following video: