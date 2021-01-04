Jack Ma

Where's Jack Ma? They Speculate on Social Networks about the Whereabouts of the Richest Man in China

Ma faced an appearance that resulted in the suspension of a $ 37 billion initial public offering by Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm.
Image credit: YouTube/WEF

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The location of Alibaba founder Jack Ma has become a subject of speculation on social media due to his absence from public events such as the final episode of a television show in which he was to be a judge.

According to Reuters , the highest-profile businessman in China has not been seen publicly in two months, something that has raised suspicions as his growing business empire is in the midst of Chinese regulatory crackdown that includes the launch of an antitrust investigation. about Alibaba and an order to separate its loan business from its online payments division.

The last time Ma was seen publicly was in Shanghai in late October, where, ironically, he criticized China's regulatory system in a speech. He subsequently faced an appearance that resulted in the suspension of a $ 37 billion initial public offering from Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm.

It should be noted that speculation about Ma's disappearance from public view has been mostly on Twitter, a social network that is blocked in China.

