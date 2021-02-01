Samsung

Samsung TV Plus streaming arrives in Mexico, Samsung's free Netflix

You only need to be the owner of a Samsung Smart TV to access the 20 channels offered by their equipment at no cost.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Samsung TV Plus streaming arrives in Mexico, Samsung's free Netflix
Image credit: Samsung

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Korean multinational announced that owners of a Samsung Smart TV will be able to access the brand's streaming platform. In Mexico , the ' Samsung Plus TV' service will be free and will be available on smart screens from 2018 model onwards.

Mexican users will have at their disposal 20 channels without any subscription or extra payment. In these you can find content on gastronomy, travel, cinema, news, music, comedy, animals and more.

"With more people spending more time at home, television became the center of entertainment and an outlet that connects us to the world," said Aline Jabbour, director of Samsung TV Plus Latin America Business Development , in a statement.

"Samsung TV Plus could not reach our users at a better time: when the need for a free international television service, which can be enjoyed by the whole family, is at its highest point," the statement added.

To access the service, the user only has to turn on their Samsung Smart TV and enter the app . The most recent teams will have the application installed by default, so they can start enjoying the productions of this streaming immediately. On computers after 2018 that do not have the app pre-installed, it can be downloaded.

Thus, streaming from Samsung will be one more option to complement other platforms such as Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + . The big advantage, of course, is that it will not represent an additional expense and each month more channels will be added to maximize the user experience.

Less than three years after its launch, Samsung TV Plus is present in 13 countries: United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Brazil and now it reaches Mexico .

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Samsung

This Samsung Refrigerator Suggests Recipes, Plans Your Diet and Even Does Grocery Shopping

Samsung

Samsung deleted posts where it mocked Apple for not adding a charger, following the probability that the Galaxy S21 will be sold in the same way

Samsung

Google Assistant now present on Samsung Smart TVs