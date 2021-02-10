Branding

The Bimbo Bear Returns… in Napkin Packages

The mascot of Grupo Bimbo, one of the largest bakeries in the world, - operators of brands such as Wonder, Tía Rosa, Oroweat, SaraLee-, appeared in a special package of Pétalo napkins.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Bimbo Bear Returns… in Napkin Packages
Image credit: Hombre de Hojalata vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the entry into force of NOM 051 on April 1 , characters like Chester Cheetos, Melvin and Tigre Toño will have to say goodbye to packaging that may induce children to consume products with high caloric content.

However, Bimbo Bear avoids saying goodbye before it is necessary. The mascot of Grupo Bimbo, one of the largest bakeries in the world, - operators of brands such as Wonder, Tía Rosa, Oroweat, SaraLee-, appeared in a special package of Pétalo napkins along with Poppy, the company's puppy.

Bimbo indicated that it is a campaign to promote the use of napkins for sandwiches with the legend "wrap affection with affection."

The Official Mexican Standard NOM-051-SCFI / SSA-2010 also specifies that the labels for prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages whose 100-gram portion exceeds the limits of sodium, sweeteners, fats and trans fats must have hexagonal labels with legends " excess sodium ”,“ excess sugars ”,“ excess saturated fat ”,“ excess trans fat ”, etc.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

7 Steps for Standing Out on LinkedIn

Branding

Why You Should Be Obsessing Over Every Tiny Detail of Your Brand

Branding

Personal Branding: The Key to Success in the Digital Age