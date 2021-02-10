The Bimbo Bear Returns… in Napkin Packages

February 10, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the entry into force of NOM 051 on April 1 , characters like Chester Cheetos, Melvin and Tigre Toño will have to say goodbye to packaging that may induce children to consume products with high caloric content.

However, Bimbo Bear avoids saying goodbye before it is necessary. The mascot of Grupo Bimbo, one of the largest bakeries in the world, - operators of brands such as Wonder, Tía Rosa, Oroweat, SaraLee-, appeared in a special package of Pétalo napkins along with Poppy, the company's puppy.

Didn't you expect this NOM-051? pic.twitter.com/rRXk0RPiRr - Tin Man (@im_pauloz)February 8, 2021

Bimbo indicated that it is a campaign to promote the use of napkins for sandwiches with the legend "wrap affection with affection."

The Official Mexican Standard NOM-051-SCFI / SSA-2010 also specifies that the labels for prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages whose 100-gram portion exceeds the limits of sodium, sweeteners, fats and trans fats must have hexagonal labels with legends " excess sodium ”,“ excess sugars ”,“ excess saturated fat ”,“ excess trans fat ”, etc.