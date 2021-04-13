Retail

Sales in self-service and department stores grew 6.5% in March, its best result in a year according to ANTAD

These establishments accumulate sales of 328.6 billion pesos in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD).
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There is good news for the retail sector! In March 2021, sales in establishments belonging to the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores ( ANTAD ), grew 6.5% compared to the same month of 2020. This taking into account only Equal Stores , that is, those that have more than one year of operation.

ANTAD's monthly report reveals that the sales of its Total Stores (the sum of Equal Stores and those that opened in the last 12 months) registered an increase of 8.8% compared to March of last year.

The association detailed that department store and self-service chains accumulated sales for a total of 328.6 billion pesos at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Sales of stores affiliated with ANTAD suffered a drop of 1.5% in February, 8.2% in January and 6.2% in December 2020, compared to the same months of the previous year. Thus, they added three months to the decline, as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 in Mexico .

The association's historical data indicates that the growth for March 2021 is the highest since February 2020. The month before the lockdowns began, sales registered a positive rate of 7.5%. It is also the best in the last three years, since it had not rebounded so much since 2018, when they registered an increase of 9.9% in equal stores and 13.4% in total stores.

As of today, ANTAD has 66,376 affiliated stores , which add up to a total sales area of more than 24.6 million square meters.

The figures are expected to continue to rise in the coming months, as a result of the reactivation of activities and the expected change to yellow and green traffic lights in various entities of the country.

