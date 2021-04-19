Startups

They are the winners of the award for the best startup in Latin America at Platzi Demoday

Homely was the winner among the 12 finalists who presented themselves in front of the community, experts and investors. The company offers cleaning at home or offices on demand.
Image credit: Cortesía de Platzi
Fundadores de Homely

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Homely is the winner of the seventh edition of Platzi Demo Day , a competition that took place online on April 10th. The Mexican on-demand domestic cleaning startup stood out among the 12 finalists.

The company received an investment of $ 25,000 from CodeStream, as part of the award, as well as a trip to Silicon Valley, when circumstances allow, and to be beneficiaries of the $ 120,000 in Azure credits and cloud storage that Microsoft awarded semifinalist startups. In addition, for a year, they will have mentoring with the leaders of Platzi.

Homely, born in 2016, is a platform that connects cleaning services with businesses, offices and homes. The startup offers trustworthy personnel, security and flexible payment. In the five years of the startup's life, it has been concerned with improving the advancement opportunities of its workers, allowing them to receive cash.

Image: courtesy of Platzi.

This company has grown from 15 employees to more than 800 professionals. In total, they have executed services for more than 300,000 hours in Mexico City and the metropolitan area, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Colima and Chihuahua.

The jury recognized the work of the cleaning staff, essential during the pandemic, as well as the social work of Homely. This result is the result of the determination of Mexican entrepreneurs.

“Homely impressed us with their good metrics and the positive impact they generate on more than 800 people dedicated to cleaning in Mexico, improving their job opportunities, salary and social benefits. This is a tough business, requiring a lot of stamina and drive from the team, they certainly have it, "said Juliane Butty, Director of Startups at Platzi.

Edgar Tello and Melina Cruz, founders of Homely value this recognition as an opportunity to accelerate the company to connect more than one million cleaning professionals throughout Latin America and provide them with the opportunity of a decent job with a fair remuneration.

