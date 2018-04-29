Personal Finance

Quick guide to avoid impulsive spending

Do you continually make unnecessary and unplanned expenses? Learn to control them and keep your finances stable.
Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We all have the right to treat ourselves from time to time and go out of budget and buy something that we did not have planned. However, many times these impulsive expenses are excessive and cause an imbalance in our personal and business finances.

If you are one of those people who easily fall into impulsive spending, pay attention to these tips to keep them under control:

• Make a list
Make a shopping list and buy only what you need. That is, purchases must be planned in advance. If it's not on the list, you don't need it.

• Pay cash
Try to pay for everything in cash. Forget cards and prefer "real" money.

• Take other therapies
Many people say that shopping is like doing therapy. If this is your case, look for other alternatives: yoga, walks or even watching television.

• Keep a calculation of all purchases
You must keep a list with all the purchases you make and, therefore, all the expenses. Keep a document on your computer or phone to ask yourself: did I need to buy all that?

• Professional Help
If all of the above fails, it means that you may have a problem that must be dealt with by specialists.

