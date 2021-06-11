Hong Kong will raffle off an apartment, gold and even a Tesla in exchange for its population being vaccinated

June 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Who Said You Didn't Need The Vaccine? In Hong Kong they want to encourage the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through raffles for objects such as iPhones, Tesla cars, gold, and a department. This initiative occurred among some millionaires and organizations in the city.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, a real estate developer, will be raffling iPhones, while Henderson Land Development, owned by Lee Shau Kee, offered gold bars.

And the Tesla?

Goodman Group, an Australian intellectual property company, will hold a lottery with prizes for residents who have been fully vaccinated by August 31st. These gifts will include a Tesla Model 3.

You may be interested: Elon Musk cancels the Tesla Model S Plaid Plus: his powerful electric car with 1,100 horsepower

Likewise, other organizations such as Sino Group, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, and Chinese Estates Holdings reported that they would offer a completely new apartment with a value of 1.4 million dollars.

Subsidies and purchase vouchers

Li Ka-shing's CK Group and his charitable foundation reported that they would donate HK $ 20 million (US $ 2.6 million) in shopping vouchers through a lottery for those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

While New World Development, led by tycoon Adrian Cheng, will give HK $ 10 million in subsidies for low-income people who have had the injection.

BioNTech and Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines, which have two doses, are being implemented in the city. Apparently these incentives have paid off, since according to reports the number of reservations to be vaccinated increased when companies joined this campaign.