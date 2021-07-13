Elon Musk will also go into space aboard Virgin Galactic, the Richard Branson company

July 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk is one of the many space tourists who will travel aboard Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo spacecraft. According to The Wall Street Journal , the founder of SpaceX bought one of the tickets to space from the company founded by Richard Branson.

Everything seems to indicate that Musk already possessed this ticket long before his meeting with Branson before the latter became one of the first space tourists of his company, according to The Verge .

This Sunday, July 11, the English businessman made history by becoming part of the crew of the first "tourist" trip to space. Shortly before taking off, Branson posted a photo with his "friend" Elon Musk.

Image: Richard Branson via Twitter .

To know more: PHOTO: Richard Branson meets with Elon Musk before going into space

Following the launch this weekend, Branson and three other Virgin Galactic employees floated in space around the spacecraft's cockpit before returning to Earth a few minutes later.

Thanks for being so typically supportive and such a good friend, Elon. Great to be opening up space for all - safe travels and see you at Spaceport America! # Unity22 @virgingalactic https://t.co/fLCoeJOPJJ - Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 10, 2021

It should be noted that Elon Musk has his own plans for space tourism with his company SpaceX and "his friendship" with Branson draws attention as it contrasts with the attitude of Jeff Bezos , another businessman who is also in the race. of taking tourists to space through his company Blue Origin .