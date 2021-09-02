How to participate in the challenge of an accumulated bag of 1.1 million pesos from HEINEKEN Mexico

September 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

HEINEKEN México and INCmty , Tec de Monterrey's entrepreneurial platform, launched the 4th edition of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge , a challenge in which they invite residents of the capital to propose creative and innovative solutions for the Mexican countryside .

Faced with the need to create a sustainable agricultural production system, through which the wear and tear of arable land is reduced and water resources are used efficiently, HEINEKEN México and INCmty promote among entrepreneurs the development of ideas for the benefit of the agri-food sector in the country and for this they will give more than 1.1 million pesos to the winners of the challenge in 2021, divided into 500 thousand for the first place, 200 thousand for the second and 100 thousand for the third, as well as 50 thousand from the fourth to the tenth position , plus they will be able to participate in an acceleration program to make their projects grow.

