INCmty2021

How to participate in the challenge of an accumulated bag of 1.1 million pesos from HEINEKEN Mexico

The HEINEKEN Green Challenge is a challenge for entrepreneurs to propose creative and innovative solutions for the Mexican countryside.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

HEINEKEN México and INCmty , Tec de Monterrey's entrepreneurial platform, launched the 4th edition of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge , a challenge in which they invite residents of the capital to propose creative and innovative solutions for the Mexican countryside .

Faced with the need to create a sustainable agricultural production system, through which the wear and tear of arable land is reduced and water resources are used efficiently, HEINEKEN México and INCmty promote among entrepreneurs the development of ideas for the benefit of the agri-food sector in the country and for this they will give more than 1.1 million pesos to the winners of the challenge in 2021, divided into 500 thousand for the first place, 200 thousand for the second and 100 thousand for the third, as well as 50 thousand from the fourth to the tenth position , plus they will be able to participate in an acceleration program to make their projects grow.

Do you want to know more information? Click on the HEINEKEN Green Challenge page or the infographic below!

