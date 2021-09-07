BMW presents a luxury car, electric and made 100% with recyclable materials

The car brand BMW presented the i Vision Circular , a luxury car model that will be developed based on the circular economy. The car will be electric and will be created 100% with recyclable materials, according to the company.

BMW vía Twitter

Image: BMW via Twitter .

It is the new concept with which the German company seeks to lay the foundations of how mobility will look in 2040, at least from its trench. The i Vision Circular is a compact four-seater car created from recycled components such as plastic, aluminum, glass, among others.

Image: via BMW.com

Likewise, the firm seeks to reduce the use of materials as much as possible. "For example, the logo of the brand on the front and the badge of the vehicle are laser engraved to avoid the use of additional parts," as explained in a statement .

Image: BMW via Twitter.

The car has a minimalist and futuristic design with a glass roof that is attached to the windshield. Inside it has seats developed from recyclable plastic and other auto parts that will be 3D printed.

Image: via BMW.com

The steering wheel as well as the dash and other interior parts will be 3D printed in one piece.

Image: via BMW.com

On the other hand, the company also presumed that the batteries of this model will be created with 100% recyclable materials, they also explain that thanks to their manufacture they will achieve greater energy without exhausting many resources.