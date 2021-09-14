Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
The iPhone13 Pro Max will cost almost 29 thousand pesos and will be in pre-sale from October

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Tuesday, September 14, Apple held one of its famous presentation events and brought several expected surprises such as a new line of smartwatches, an updated version of its iOS system and, of course, the expected iPhone 13 .

Apple

The star of this afternoon was undoubtedly the new line of its iconic smartphones. The company took the opportunity to unveil the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad mini 2021, demonstrating its strengthening of the intermediate models that arrive with relatively affordable prices and various capabilities of high-end devices.

Image: Apple

What is the iPhone 13 like?

  • OLED display of 2,532 x 1,170 Retina pixels. Apple claims it is 28% brighter. Full HD + resolution.
  • 4th generation Apple A15 Bionic 5nm NPU Neural Engine processor which the company claims is 50 percent faster.
  • Available capacities: 128/256/512 GB
  • Available sizes and weights: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.6mm with 173g
  • Operating system: iOS 15
  • Rear cameras (now positioned diagonally and with Shift Sensor from iPhone 12 Pro Max):
    • Main: 12MP, f / 1.6, OIS, QuadLED flash
    • Secondary wide angle: 12MP, f / 2.4
    • Video: 4K Dolby Vision, 1080p / 240fps, HDR, cinematic mode
  • Front camera: 12MP, f / 2.2, TOF 3D, slow-motion
  • Batteries: Fast charging 18W and wireless MagSafe 15W (almost three hours more of use than the previous generation).
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6, 5G, BT 5.0, NFC, GPS
  • Storage: DualSIM, eSIM
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos stereo speakers
  • Security: Face recognition

Although all these characteristics are interesting, social networks highlighted that the size of the notch was finally reduced by 20 percent.

Image: Apple

How much will the iPhone 13 cost?

The iPhone 13 will come in several versions that will be available in Mexico in pre-sale from October 1.

  • iPhone 13 GB: 20,999 pesos
  • iPhone 13 Mini : 17,999 pesos
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 25,999 pesos
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 28,999 pesos

Find more information on the official Apple website.

