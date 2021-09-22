Netflix for free! This is how the free subscription that the platform is testing works

Although other competitors have tried to unseat it, Netflix retains its position as the strongest streaming platform in the world. Perhaps that is why you can afford to launch a new subscription mode at no cost . That's right, having Netflix for free is no longer a dream, it is almost a reality that is already in the testing phase.

The platform is testing a new free subscription , which allows users to access Netflix by simply signing up with their email, without the need to enter a credit card or pay by other means.

For now, Netflix's free plan is only available in Kenya for Android smartphones.

"If you've never watched Netflix before (and a lot of people in Kenya haven't), it's a great way to test the service ," Cathy Conk, director of product innovation, said in a statement .

It is worth mentioning that this modality does not include advertisements or advertising , but offers only 25% of the entire catalog of the platform, reports Variety . That is, it has a selection of films and incomplete seasons of the most popular series, to arouse curiosity.

Netflix's goal would be for this free content to work as a 'little taste' to convince new users to subscribe to a paid scheme and thus be able to enjoy the full catalog.

Although features such as parental controls , profiles or recommendations will be maintained , users will not be able to download content to watch offline or send it to televisions using Chromecast or another system.

Netflix's new strategy could compensate that since 2019 it eliminated the free trial month for new subscribers in Mexico and other countries, something that earned it a lot of criticism and discouraged potential users from subscribing.

Netflix's free service will roll out to all Kenyan users in the coming weeks, and for now the company has not said whether they will extend it to other countries.