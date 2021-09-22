Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Netflix for free! This is how the free subscription that the platform is testing works

Netflix is testing a free plan to attract new users, see how it works

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Although other competitors have tried to unseat it, Netflix retains its position as the strongest streaming platform in the world. Perhaps that is why you can afford to launch a new subscription mode at no cost . That's right, having Netflix for free is no longer a dream, it is almost a reality that is already in the testing phase.

Depositphotos.com

The platform is testing a new free subscription , which allows users to access Netflix by simply signing up with their email, without the need to enter a credit card or pay by other means.

For now, Netflix's free plan is only available in Kenya for Android smartphones.

"If you've never watched Netflix before (and a lot of people in Kenya haven't), it's a great way to test the service ," Cathy Conk, director of product innovation, said in a statement .

It is worth mentioning that this modality does not include advertisements or advertising , but offers only 25% of the entire catalog of the platform, reports Variety . That is, it has a selection of films and incomplete seasons of the most popular series, to arouse curiosity.

Netflix's goal would be for this free content to work as a 'little taste' to convince new users to subscribe to a paid scheme and thus be able to enjoy the full catalog.

Although features such as parental controls , profiles or recommendations will be maintained , users will not be able to download content to watch offline or send it to televisions using Chromecast or another system.

Netflix's new strategy could compensate that since 2019 it eliminated the free trial month for new subscribers in Mexico and other countries, something that earned it a lot of criticism and discouraged potential users from subscribing.

Netflix's free service will roll out to all Kenyan users in the coming weeks, and for now the company has not said whether they will extend it to other countries.

More About Netflix

Entertainment

This is the reason why we must clear our mind of Netflix and TikTok content according to the founder of Telegram

Entrepreneur en Español
Technology

The Battle Between TV-Streaming Giants Continues, But Consumers Are the Real Victors

Nick Platonenko

Nick Platonenko

Netflix

Netflix released two 'Stranger Things' video games to play from its app, here is everything you need to know

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

The New Digital Future

How to Divorce Your Client and Protect Your Own Interests

Stefanie Ricchio

Stefanie Ricchio

Writing

4 Science-Backed Tips for First-Time Authors Dealing With Writer's Block

Josh Steimle

Josh Steimle

Amazon

Amazon punishes its delivery men for checking their side mirrors while driving or if another car passes them

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More