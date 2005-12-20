SBA Loan Checklist
Before you try to get an SBA loan, you need to be prepared. This form will assist you in assembling the necessary documents you need to obtain an SBA loan.
Documents to prepare for a new business:
|Your SBA loan application form
|Your personal history statement with your resume and accomplishments
|Statement of your investment capabilities
|Current financial statement of all personal liabilities and assets
|Projection of revenue statement
|Collateral list
Documents to prepare for an existing business:
|Balance sheet
|Profit and loss statements
|Income statement of previous and current year-to-date incomes, including business tax returns
|Personal financial statement, with each owner itemized, including personal tax returns for each owner
|Collateral list
|Your DBA or incorporation paperwork
|Copy of your business lease
|Loan request statement, describing business history, loan amount and purpose