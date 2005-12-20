My Queue

SBA Loan Checklist

Before you try to get an SBA loan, you need to be prepared. This form will assist you in assembling the necessary documents you need to obtain an SBA loan.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Documents to prepare for a new business:

 Your SBA loan application form
 Your personal history statement with your resume and accomplishments
 Statement of your investment capabilities
 Current financial statement of all personal liabilities and assets
 Projection of revenue statement
 Collateral list

Documents to prepare for an existing business:

 Balance sheet
 Profit and loss statements
 Income statement of previous and current year-to-date incomes, including business tax returns
 Personal financial statement, with each owner itemized, including personal tax returns for each owner
 Collateral list
 Your DBA or incorporation paperwork
 Copy of your business lease
 Loan request statement, describing business history, loan amount and purpose

