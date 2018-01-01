Albizu Garcia

Productivity
4 Metrics to Measure Your Team's Productivity
Show me the data!
Marketing Strategies
Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation
The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Automation
Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?
The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Entrepreneurs
How to Have Shorter, More Productive Client Meetings
Preparation is key.