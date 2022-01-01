Alexander Chachava

Alexander Chachava

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Partner at LETA Capital

Alexander Chachava is a serial entrepreneur, investor and managing partner at LETA Capital, a technology investment firm. He is also an executive chairman of the board of a range of companies from LETA’s portfolio and a member of the world’s largest business leaders’ community, YPO.org.

7 Tips for Startup Founders From an Entrepreneur Who Turned VC

Pitching to venture capitalists, understanding their motivation and the main "don'ts" that make an entrepreneur's path smoother.

