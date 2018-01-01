Amanda Lewan is a Detroit based writer, Editor of Michipreneur, and co-founder of Bamboo Detroit.
Entrepreneurs
How This Founder Scaled Globally and Found Sustained Success
For entrepreneur Cindy Pasky, growing her company boiled down to one simple word: perspective.
Detroit
Stock Market of Things Launches in Detroit, Building a New Exchange As City Reinvents Itself
Sneakers are just the start for StockX and its commodity-goods market.
Cities
Entrepreneurship Pioneer Seeks Solutions for Flint and Other Troubled Cities
Following a successful tech career, Flint native David Tarver returned home with a zeal for solving social problems.
Haircare
This Detroit Entrepreneur Is the First African-American Woman to Score a Patent for a Natural Haircare Product
Gwen Jimmere created the Moroccan Rhassoul 5-in-1 Clay Treatment out of necessity -- and has now hit the seven-figure mark.
Internet of Things
Why This VC Is Bullish on Detroit Building the Internet of Things
Jay Adelson of Center Electric believes Midwestern work ethic and manufacturing prowess are advantages Silicon Valley can't match.
Bootstrapping
Detroit Is Cultivating Local Entrepreneurship to Secure Its Future
The Motor City isn't waiting for a savior to move to town. It's banking on the energy of the people who call it home.
Mobility
Bill Ford Jr. Looks at the Future of Mobility and Sees It Being Built in Detroit
The hereditary leader of Ford Motor Co. sees cars dominating the suburbs for a long time but crowded cities will drive innovation in how we get around.
Detroit
Detroit Is Beckoning to Tech Entrepreneurs
The Motor City offers a trained workforce and, soon, gigabit speed Internet along with very affordable real estate.
Detroit
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Detroit
The Business of Urban Farming Takes Root in Detroit
Farmers, the original entrepreneurs, are finding a profitable niche in the vast amount of abandoned land in the Motor City.
Detroit
Why Entrepreneurs Find the Opportunity to Reinvent Detroit So Compelling
The city has enormous woes but also substantial resources. Building a business here serves the greater good more than perhaps anywhere else in America.