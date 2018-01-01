Amanda Lewan

Amanda Lewan

Guest Writer
Founder and Editor of Michipreneur

Amanda Lewan is a Detroit based writer, Editor of Michipreneur, and co-founder of Bamboo Detroit.

More From Amanda Lewan

Entrepreneurs

How This Founder Scaled Globally and Found Sustained Success

For entrepreneur Cindy Pasky, growing her company boiled down to one simple word: perspective.
3 min read
Detroit

Stock Market of Things Launches in Detroit, Building a New Exchange As City Reinvents Itself

Sneakers are just the start for StockX and its commodity-goods market.
4 min read
Cities

Entrepreneurship Pioneer Seeks Solutions for Flint and Other Troubled Cities

Following a successful tech career, Flint native David Tarver returned home with a zeal for solving social problems.
3 min read
Haircare

This Detroit Entrepreneur Is the First African-American Woman to Score a Patent for a Natural Haircare Product

Gwen Jimmere created the Moroccan Rhassoul 5-in-1 Clay Treatment out of necessity -- and has now hit the seven-figure mark.
4 min read
Internet of Things

Why This VC Is Bullish on Detroit Building the Internet of Things

Jay Adelson of Center Electric believes Midwestern work ethic and manufacturing prowess are advantages Silicon Valley can't match.
3 min read
Bootstrapping

Detroit Is Cultivating Local Entrepreneurship to Secure Its Future

The Motor City isn't waiting for a savior to move to town. It's banking on the energy of the people who call it home.
4 min read
Mobility

Bill Ford Jr. Looks at the Future of Mobility and Sees It Being Built in Detroit

The hereditary leader of Ford Motor Co. sees cars dominating the suburbs for a long time but crowded cities will drive innovation in how we get around.
3 min read
Detroit

Detroit Is Beckoning to Tech Entrepreneurs

The Motor City offers a trained workforce and, soon, gigabit speed Internet along with very affordable real estate.
3 min read
Detroit

Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
3 min read
Detroit

The Business of Urban Farming Takes Root in Detroit

Farmers, the original entrepreneurs, are finding a profitable niche in the vast amount of abandoned land in the Motor City.
5 min read
Detroit

Why Entrepreneurs Find the Opportunity to Reinvent Detroit So Compelling

The city has enormous woes but also substantial resources. Building a business here serves the greater good more than perhaps anywhere else in America.
4 min read
