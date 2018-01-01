Amy Rosen

Guest Writer
Partner at the Public Private Strategy Group
Amy Rosen is a partner at the Public Private Strategy Group (PPSG) and a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capabilities of Young People. She was previously president and CEO of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship and vice chair of the World Economic Forum's Youth Unemployment Council.

Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda
Election 2016

Consider her student-debt relief mechanism, which links loan forgiveness to entrepreneurship.
6 min read
The Least Important Entrepreneurship Ingredient
Entrepreneurship

The "bolt of lightning" idea is overvalued and overhyped when it comes to entrepreneurship.
5 min read
6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Be Better Teachers
Leadership

Business teachers don't teach future leaders how to teach, but they should.
5 min read
7 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Invest in Themselves
Self Improvement

Investing in your development is an investment in your company.
5 min read
Why Future Orientation Is the Most Important Part of Entrepreneurial Thinking
Entrepreneur Mindset

Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
4 min read
Albuquerque Has Embraced the Entrepreneurial Mindset for City Services
Entrepreneur Mindset

The desert city has invested in teaching 100 municipal employees the principles of entrepreneurship.
4 min read
Good Entrepreneurship Advice Is About Mindset
Entrepreneurial Mindset

Four successful entrepreneurs give advice that connects to specific parts of the entrepreneurial mindset.
5 min read
When Bad Ideas Can Actually Be Good Advice
Entrepreneur Mindset

Sometimes, you need to surround yourself with "yes" people and delay making that big decision.
5 min read
6 Ways to Channel George Clooney When Delivering Your Pitch
Public Speaking

Like other entrepreneurship skills, smooth speaking takes practice. Here's how to stop fumbling over words in front of a crowd.
5 min read
Entrepreneurial Thinking Will Solve the Skills Gap -- Even If There Isn't One
Entrepreneur Mindset

Experts may disagree about the skills gap, but learning entrepreneurship is essential, regardless.
5 min read
Business Skills vs. Entrepreneurial Thinking
Education

While both business and entrepreneurship skills can be taught, they are very, very different.
4 min read
Why 'Grit' May Be Everything for Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

Lack of grit -- call it persistence -- is the entrepreneurship killer.
4 min read
Why Collaboration Is Essential to Entrepreneurship
Collaborating

Make it an integral part of your planning and your mindset and you -- and your business -- will be better for it.
4 min read
In the Entrepreneur's Mind, Problems Are Only Hurdles in Front of Goals
Ready for Anything

There are four key elements to problem solving on the entrepreneurship path.
5 min read
How Much Risk Should First-Time Entrepreneurs Take On?
Risk

Accepting risks is a skill that can be learned. When you're ready to launch a venture, consider these five tips that have proven effective in the classroom.
5 min read
