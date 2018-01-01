Election 2016
Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda
Consider her student-debt relief mechanism, which links loan forgiveness to entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurship
The Least Important Entrepreneurship Ingredient
The "bolt of lightning" idea is overvalued and overhyped when it comes to entrepreneurship.
Leadership
6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Be Better Teachers
Business teachers don't teach future leaders how to teach, but they should.
Self Improvement
7 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Invest in Themselves
Investing in your development is an investment in your company.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why Future Orientation Is the Most Important Part of Entrepreneurial Thinking
Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Albuquerque Has Embraced the Entrepreneurial Mindset for City Services
The desert city has invested in teaching 100 municipal employees the principles of entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
Good Entrepreneurship Advice Is About Mindset
Four successful entrepreneurs give advice that connects to specific parts of the entrepreneurial mindset.
Entrepreneur Mindset
When Bad Ideas Can Actually Be Good Advice
Sometimes, you need to surround yourself with "yes" people and delay making that big decision.
Public Speaking
6 Ways to Channel George Clooney When Delivering Your Pitch
Like other entrepreneurship skills, smooth speaking takes practice. Here's how to stop fumbling over words in front of a crowd.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Entrepreneurial Thinking Will Solve the Skills Gap -- Even If There Isn't One
Experts may disagree about the skills gap, but learning entrepreneurship is essential, regardless.
Education
Business Skills vs. Entrepreneurial Thinking
While both business and entrepreneurship skills can be taught, they are very, very different.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why 'Grit' May Be Everything for Success
Lack of grit -- call it persistence -- is the entrepreneurship killer.
Collaborating
Why Collaboration Is Essential to Entrepreneurship
Make it an integral part of your planning and your mindset and you -- and your business -- will be better for it.
Ready for Anything
In the Entrepreneur's Mind, Problems Are Only Hurdles in Front of Goals
There are four key elements to problem solving on the entrepreneurship path.
Risk
How Much Risk Should First-Time Entrepreneurs Take On?
Accepting risks is a skill that can be learned. When you're ready to launch a venture, consider these five tips that have proven effective in the classroom.