Andrew Nusca

Andrew Nusca is a senior editor at Fortune. He edits the Tech section of the magazine and technology stories on Fortune.com. He is based in New York.

More From Andrew Nusca

Theranos Poses 'Immediate Jeopardy' to Patient Health, Government Says
Safety

Theranos Poses 'Immediate Jeopardy' to Patient Health, Government Says

The embattled blood-testing startup's lab practices were found to be deficient.
3 min read
Apple Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Apple

Apple Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Williams has effectively been Apple's COO for some time. The company also announced other staff changes.
2 min read
Timeline: How Dell and EMC's $67 Billion Deal Came to Be
Technology

Timeline: How Dell and EMC's $67 Billion Deal Came to Be

The two companies have been searching for a way forward for quite some time.
3 min read
This Is the Key to an $80 Billion Wearables Market
Wearable Tech

This Is the Key to an $80 Billion Wearables Market

Connected gadgets that are indistinguishable from their disconnected peers will fuel the growth of wearable technology.
2 min read
Why Snapchat Is Worth $19 Billion (Or More)
Valuations

Why Snapchat Is Worth $19 Billion (Or More)

And it's got nothing to do with messages that self-destruct.
3 min read
For Hewlett-Packard, Symbolism in a Split
Hewlett-Packard

For Hewlett-Packard, Symbolism in a Split

Like its peers, HP has long said that software and services, not hardware, are the key to future success. A split prepares the company to prove it.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.