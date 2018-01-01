Anne Driscoll is vice president of sales and marketing at Dwolla, an Iowa-based payment network that enables anyone (or anything) connected to the Internet to move quickly, securely and at the lowest possible price. Prior to joining Dwolla, Anne held leadership positions at Ning, Glam Media and Google.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways to Find More Time to Build Your Business
The thrill of launching a business is soon replaced by the endless chores of running a business. A lot of that work can be delegated to technology you can afford.