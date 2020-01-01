About Art Rainer
Art Rainer is the vice president for institutional advancement at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He holds a doctor of business administration from Nova Southeastern University and an MBA from the University of Kentucky. He writes widely about issues related to finance, wealth and generosity, and is the author of The Money Challenge, The Marriage Challenge and his latest book, Find More Money. Art lives in Wake Forest, North Carolina with his wife, Sarah, and their three children
More From Art Rainer
Starting a Business
Need to Find More Money? Consider These 5 Side Gigs
The author of 'Find More Money' shares the best ways to make money on the side.