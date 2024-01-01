Artem Sokolov
Artem Sokolov is an entrepreneur, VC, founder of SKL.vc, a venture builder focusing on B2C startups, and founder of HumaNoid. Sokolov’s investment portfolio includes more than 40 tech companies and successful exits. Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of the Year Award 2021.
Growing a Business
How AI Startups Can Increase Their Chances of Success in Today's Landscape
The AI B2C sector is set to take off for startups that identify their market and address the tech challenges.