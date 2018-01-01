Ashley Lee is an entertainment, business and culture reporter in New York City.
Marketing
8 Event Marketing Tips From a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Producer
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs tonight, is one of the most highly-anticipated television events each year. Here are some branding takeaways for your business.
Technology
These Famous People Have Tickets for Richard Branson's Space Flights
As Richard Branson prepares to launch the first-ever commercial space flights, here's a look at the famous faces who will be on board.
Project Grow
How to Run a Productive Internship Program and Stay Out of Legal Trouble
A student internship program can be a great asset for your company, but if not run properly, it can jeopardize the wellbeing of your entire business.
Starting a Business
'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development
With clients like Starbucks, Yoplait and Betty Crocker, DINE marketing president Chris Cornyn offers up business advice for entrepreneurs -- foodies and all.
Growth Strategies
10 Things Jon Taffer of 'Bar Rescue' Wants You to Know About Running a Business
The man behind the hit TV show 'Bar Rescue' offers up lessons for business owners in any industry.
Starting a Business
10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day
Learn business tips from the 10 companies that are reinventing conventional learning and disrupting the education industry.
Finance
New Crowdfunding Platform Gives Hardware Innovators Realistic Production Sources
HWTrek offers hardware innovators the opportunity to prove their business model to experts, consumers and manufacturers.
Technology
7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold
Microsoft's new Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is just one of several modern computer keyboards that have piqued the interest of the tech world and business community.
Marketing
How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways
With J. Crew debuting a new catalog on Pinterest and MTV announcing its Video Music Award nominees on Instagram and Vine, it seems relying solely on press releases is a strategy of the past.
Growth Strategies
How Not to Fire Employees in the Social Media Age (We're Looking at You, Tim Armstrong)
In today's social-media dominated environment, a firing can have serious negative consequences on the reputations of both the employee and the employer.
Growth Strategies
It Could Happen to You: What to Do if Your Business is Forced to Relocate
Whether your business is a small storefront or an iconic stadium, the right to prime real estate isn't guaranteed forever. Here's some advice on how to avoid having to relocate and how to make any address transition as seamless as possible.
Growth Strategies
How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Microsoft's SkyDrive Trademark Misstep
Follow these expert tips for naming your startup and protecting your brand from trademark infringement.
Leadership
10 Leaders Who Overcame Scandal -- A Playbook for Anthony Weiner
We round up noteworthy politicians, entrepreneurs and business leaders who survived (and thrived) after public scandals.
Entrepreneurs
10 Famous Comic Book Entrepreneurs
From our favorite men in capes to the diabolical, we round up the best business-savvy characters from comic books.
Leadership
How to Discover Your Superpower in Business
Entrepreneurs can take cues from the new Superman movie 'Man of Steel' and cultivate their unique strengths.