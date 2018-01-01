Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee is an entertainment, business and culture reporter in New York City.

More From Ashley Lee

8 Event Marketing Tips From a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Producer
Marketing

8 Event Marketing Tips From a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Producer

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs tonight, is one of the most highly-anticipated television events each year. Here are some branding takeaways for your business.
5 min read
These Famous People Have Tickets for Richard Branson's Space Flights
Technology

These Famous People Have Tickets for Richard Branson's Space Flights

As Richard Branson prepares to launch the first-ever commercial space flights, here's a look at the famous faces who will be on board.
How to Run a Productive Internship Program and Stay Out of Legal Trouble
Project Grow

How to Run a Productive Internship Program and Stay Out of Legal Trouble

A student internship program can be a great asset for your company, but if not run properly, it can jeopardize the wellbeing of your entire business.
4 min read
'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development
Starting a Business

'Supermarket Superstar' Mentor Serves Up 7 Tips for Product Development

With clients like Starbucks, Yoplait and Betty Crocker, DINE marketing president Chris Cornyn offers up business advice for entrepreneurs -- foodies and all.
5 min read
10 Things Jon Taffer of 'Bar Rescue' Wants You to Know About Running a Business
Growth Strategies

10 Things Jon Taffer of 'Bar Rescue' Wants You to Know About Running a Business

The man behind the hit TV show 'Bar Rescue' offers up lessons for business owners in any industry.
7 min read
10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day
Starting a Business

10 Startup Lessons From Kaplan's EdTech Accelerator Demo Day

Learn business tips from the 10 companies that are reinventing conventional learning and disrupting the education industry.
8 min read
New Crowdfunding Platform Gives Hardware Innovators Realistic Production Sources
Finance

New Crowdfunding Platform Gives Hardware Innovators Realistic Production Sources

HWTrek offers hardware innovators the opportunity to prove their business model to experts, consumers and manufacturers.
4 min read
7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold
Technology

7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold

Microsoft's new Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is just one of several modern computer keyboards that have piqued the interest of the tech world and business community.
How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways
Marketing

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways

With J. Crew debuting a new catalog on Pinterest and MTV announcing its Video Music Award nominees on Instagram and Vine, it seems relying solely on press releases is a strategy of the past.
6 min read
How Not to Fire Employees in the Social Media Age (We're Looking at You, Tim Armstrong)
Growth Strategies

How Not to Fire Employees in the Social Media Age (We're Looking at You, Tim Armstrong)

In today's social-media dominated environment, a firing can have serious negative consequences on the reputations of both the employee and the employer.
6 min read
It Could Happen to You: What to Do if Your Business is Forced to Relocate
Growth Strategies

It Could Happen to You: What to Do if Your Business is Forced to Relocate

Whether your business is a small storefront or an iconic stadium, the right to prime real estate isn't guaranteed forever. Here's some advice on how to avoid having to relocate and how to make any address transition as seamless as possible.
5 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Microsoft's SkyDrive Trademark Misstep
Growth Strategies

How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Microsoft's SkyDrive Trademark Misstep

Follow these expert tips for naming your startup and protecting your brand from trademark infringement.
5 min read
10 Leaders Who Overcame Scandal -- A Playbook for Anthony Weiner
Leadership

10 Leaders Who Overcame Scandal -- A Playbook for Anthony Weiner

We round up noteworthy politicians, entrepreneurs and business leaders who survived (and thrived) after public scandals.
5 min read
10 Famous Comic Book Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

10 Famous Comic Book Entrepreneurs

From our favorite men in capes to the diabolical, we round up the best business-savvy characters from comic books.
How to Discover Your Superpower in Business
Leadership

How to Discover Your Superpower in Business

Entrepreneurs can take cues from the new Superman movie 'Man of Steel' and cultivate their unique strengths.
3 min read
