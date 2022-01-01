Signing out of account, Standby...
Barbie Adler
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder & President at Selective Search
Barbie Adler, a national dating and relationships expert, founded Selective Search in 2000, combining her experience in executive search with a passion for helping people find love. Adler is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year nominee and former board member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.
Follow Barbie Adler on Social
Latest
From Chip and Joanna Gaines to Ben and Jerry, Here Are the Keys to a Successful Partnership
Learn what to look for in a committed and compatible partner, in business and in life, from professional matchmaker Barbie Adler.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Frank Theodore Koe
Professor of Engineering Entrepreneurship, Penn State University
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
-
Dan Bova
Editorial Director
-