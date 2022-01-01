Barbie Adler

Barbie Adler

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder & President at Selective Search

Barbie Adler, a national dating and relationships expert, founded Selective Search in 2000, combining her experience in executive search with a passion for helping people find love. Adler is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year nominee and former board member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

https://www.selectivesearch.com/

Follow Barbie Adler on Social

Latest

Success

From Chip and Joanna Gaines to Ben and Jerry, Here Are the Keys to a Successful Partnership

Learn what to look for in a committed and compatible partner, in business and in life, from professional matchmaker Barbie Adler.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like