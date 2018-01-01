Brad Feld is co-founder of Foundry Group, a Boulder, Colo.-based venture-capital firm, and TechStars, a startup accelerator. He is a recipient of the 2017 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal for Growth & Innovation.
Community
Entrepreneurs Could Be the Key to Rejuvenating Areas of the Country That Have Been Left Behind
Colorado may be a case study in bringing the power of innovation to rural communities.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneurs Take Lead in Building Vibrant Startup Communities
A long-term commitment and philosophy of inclusiveness are critical to sustainability and growth.
Finance
How Can I Find a Partner Who Can Invest in My Business?
Brad Feld, managing director, the Foundry Group, on the importance of choosing the right business partner before teaming up.
Finance
What's the Best Way to Attract Investor Interest?
Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group, says to attract investors, first give them a product or service that they can check out for themselves.
Finance
How Can I Find Venture Capital for My Business?
Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group, on how to approach venture capitalists for backing.
Finance
How Can I Find Cash to Expand?
Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group, on why your best source of financing is generating profits and early customers.
Finance
How Can I Find Funding As a Young Entrepreneur?
Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group, on how first-time business owners can tap their network to identify potential investors.
Starting a Business
Investment Without Injury
VC investors should know when to limit their involvement--and entrepreneurs should stand firm on where to draw the line.
Starting a Business
Know When to Walk Away
Don't ask venture capitalists for referrals if they say they're not interested.
Starting a Business
The Investor as Visual Learner
For maximum impact and interest, give potential investors something to play with.
Starting a Business
Get Your Answers Straight
When feedback from different investors is cloudy, go to each of them individually to gain clarity.
Starting a Business
Lines of Communication
Should you let your employees talk directly to your VCs?
Finance
In the Know?
The inside scoop on what should and shouldn't be shared with your VC.
Finance
Is Your VC Into You?
Know how to discern whether your VC gets it or if it's time to look for financing elsewhere.
Starting a Business
What's Your Exit Strategy?
The right strategy will likely take care of itself at the appropriate time.