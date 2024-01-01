Brandy Ferrer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
President/CEO
Brandy Ferrer is the trailblazing leader of Pathfinder Strategies, a leadership and performance consultancy. She is a best selling author and captivating speaker. Her transcendent programs boost the confidence of leaders and transform teams for maximum performance and results
Latest
Leadership
3 Major Time Wasters for Leaders — and How to Overcome Them
Here's how you can reclaim your time and maximize your value as a leader.