Byrd Leavell
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of Publishing at United Talent Agency
Byrd Leavell is a seasoned literary agent and the head of publishing at United Talent Agency (UTA) in New York. During his 20-year career, Leavell has overseen multiple NYT best-sellers and represented some of the biggest names in publishing.
You Need an Agent for Your Next Book. Here's How to Sharpen Your Pitch and Secure the Right One.
Have a manuscript just waiting to hit the shelves? Delivering the perfect pitch is key to landing the right literary agent and giving your book the best chance for success.
