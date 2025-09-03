Bio

Carla Ondrasik is the author of Stop Trying: The Life-Transforming Power of Trying Less and Doing More. She has been developing her “No Try” philosophy for two decades, researching, speaking, and promoting her message to business organizations, women’s leadership groups, and college-preparatory schools.

Carla is the former vice president of Creative Writer Development for EMI Music when it was the largest music publisher in the world. She is credited with the sales of millions of records worldwide. During her twenty-year career, she placed hit songs with legends including Barbara Streisand, Johnny Mathis, Cher, Huey Lewis, Martina McBride, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mariah Carey, NSYNC, and Christina Aguilera.