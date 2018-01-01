Charles Clinton

Charles Clinton

Guest Writer
CEO of EquityMultiple

Charles is the CEO of EquityMultiple, a real estate investment platform that connects accredited investors to pre-vetted opportunities from experienced commercial real estate companies. EquityMultiple makes it easy for investors to build a diversified portfolio of real estate investments, accessing a range of debt and equity opportunities in markets across the country. Prior to EquityMultiple, Charles was a real estate attorney with Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, where he worked on major transactions for private equity clients, primarily Blackstone and KKR. Charles received his JD from Berkeley Law and BA from Amherst College.

More From Charles Clinton

5 Reasons a Coworking Space Makes Sense for Startups
co-working spaces

5 Reasons a Coworking Space Makes Sense for Startups

Your entrepreneurial journey needn't be lonely.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.