Claire Zulkey

More From Claire Zulkey

How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up
Hardee's

How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up

The franchise is repositioning itself as forward-thinking.
2 min read
Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment
Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
3 min read
How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes
Franchises

How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes

The franchise already broke its record for number of stores opened.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.