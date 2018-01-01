Claude Denton

Claude Denton

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CTO of Nanigans
Claude Denton is Nanigans’ co-founder and CTO. Prior to Nanigans, he co-founded and served as CTO of CourseAdvisor. Denton holds 16 patents and four applications in communications and video processing architecture. He has BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT.

More From Claude Denton

Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best
Sales Metrics

For decades the billboard and TV industries have tested markets in a way ecommerce entrepreneurs will find tells them a whole lot more.
6 min read
Make Your Ads Works of Art, but Your Marketing Plan Needs to Be All Science
Marketing

Ads are all about making a connection with another person. Use all that data at your fingertips to guide the process.
4 min read
You Can Spend Less on Retargeting to Get More from Your Ad Budget This Holiday Season
Ad Retargeting

Are you tempted to go all in on your ad spend this year? Read this first.
5 min read
