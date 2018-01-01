CNBC Staff

Walgreens Ends Relationship With Theranos in Latest Blow For Startup
Theranos

Walgreens Ends Relationship With Theranos in Latest Blow For Startup

Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
2 min read
Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Bankruptcy

Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The company has been embroiled in an expensive legal battle with wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan, who is backed by wealthy investor Peter Thiel.
1 min read
Keurig Sold for $13.9 Billion to Private Equity Firm
Acquisitions

Keurig Sold for $13.9 Billion to Private Equity Firm

This is the latest in a string of coffee deals by investment group JAB as it seeks to become a formidable competitor to Nestle.
2 min read
Amazon Isn't Selling These Apple or Google Devices Anymore
Amazon

Amazon Isn't Selling These Apple or Google Devices Anymore

The company is dropping devices that compete with its own streaming media hardware.
2 min read
Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans Hyperloop Contest
Project Grow

Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans Hyperloop Contest

A Hyperloop pod competition would follow up on Musk's a high-speed transit concept.
3 min read
Shake Shack Surges in Trading Debut
IPO

Shake Shack Surges in Trading Debut

The burger chain's shares were up more than 130 percent this morning.
2 min read
Trouble for Tesla? Stock Falls on Analyst Concerns.
Tesla

Trouble for Tesla? Stock Falls on Analyst Concerns.

Some suggest the electric car company's shares had risen for the wrong reasons.
2 min read
Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board
Microsoft

Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board

Ballmer said he plans to devote much of his attention to the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which he recently bought for $2 billion.
2 min read
Twitter Posts Surprise Profit as User Growth Surges
Twitter

Twitter Posts Surprise Profit as User Growth Surges

The social-media company saw a 24 percent jump in monthly average users in the second quarter.
3 min read
Amazon Warns Losses Could Get Even Worse
Amazon

Amazon Warns Losses Could Get Even Worse

The online retail giant said it expects an operating loss of as much as $810 million for the current quarter, sharply below analysts' estimates.
3 min read
Apple Posts Mixed Results as CEO Cook Hints at New Products
Apple

Apple Posts Mixed Results as CEO Cook Hints at New Products

The consumer tech giant beat on profit and missed on revenue in the third quarter.
5 min read
McDonald's, KFC Embroiled in China Food Safety Scare
Franchises

McDonald's, KFC Embroiled in China Food Safety Scare

A supplier to the fast-food chains in China has been accused of using expired meat and allowing unhygienic practices.
4 min read
Finally: Alibaba Files for IPO
IPO

Finally: Alibaba Files for IPO

The Chinese ecommerce giant officially filed to list its shares in the U.S. in what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings ever.
4 min read
