CNBC Staff

Theranos
Walgreens Ends Relationship With Theranos in Latest Blow For Startup
Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
Bankruptcy
Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company has been embroiled in an expensive legal battle with wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan, who is backed by wealthy investor Peter Thiel.
Acquisitions
Keurig Sold for $13.9 Billion to Private Equity Firm
This is the latest in a string of coffee deals by investment group JAB as it seeks to become a formidable competitor to Nestle.
Amazon
Amazon Isn't Selling These Apple or Google Devices Anymore
The company is dropping devices that compete with its own streaming media hardware.
Project Grow
Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans Hyperloop Contest
A Hyperloop pod competition would follow up on Musk's a high-speed transit concept.
IPO
Shake Shack Surges in Trading Debut
The burger chain's shares were up more than 130 percent this morning.
Tesla
Trouble for Tesla? Stock Falls on Analyst Concerns.
Some suggest the electric car company's shares had risen for the wrong reasons.
Microsoft
Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board
Ballmer said he plans to devote much of his attention to the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which he recently bought for $2 billion.
Twitter Posts Surprise Profit as User Growth Surges
The social-media company saw a 24 percent jump in monthly average users in the second quarter.
Amazon
Amazon Warns Losses Could Get Even Worse
The online retail giant said it expects an operating loss of as much as $810 million for the current quarter, sharply below analysts' estimates.
Apple
Apple Posts Mixed Results as CEO Cook Hints at New Products
The consumer tech giant beat on profit and missed on revenue in the third quarter.
Franchises
McDonald's, KFC Embroiled in China Food Safety Scare
A supplier to the fast-food chains in China has been accused of using expired meat and allowing unhygienic practices.
IPO
Finally: Alibaba Files for IPO
The Chinese ecommerce giant officially filed to list its shares in the U.S. in what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings ever.