Cory Hymel

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Product & Research at Gigster

Cory Hymel serves as the Vice President of Product & Research at Gigster, a company democratizing access to great software development. With over 800 engineers, Gigster helps startups to Fortune 500 companies unleash human cloud-driven innovation at a global scale.

Latest

Leadership

How to Use Async Work as a Launch Pad to Become an AI-Fueled Organization

Companies that fully adopt async work and the data that it provides can use this as a launchpad towards greater AI-fueled efficiencies.

Management

What the Rise and Fall of Crypto Can Teach Us About Managing Distributed Teams

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) present a new way to organize teams.

More Authors You Might Like