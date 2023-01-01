Cory Hymel
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Product & Research at Gigster
Cory Hymel serves as the Vice President of Product & Research at Gigster, a company democratizing access to great software development. With over 800 engineers, Gigster helps startups to Fortune 500 companies unleash human cloud-driven innovation at a global scale.
Leadership
How to Use Async Work as a Launch Pad to Become an AI-Fueled Organization
Companies that fully adopt async work and the data that it provides can use this as a launchpad towards greater AI-fueled efficiencies.
Management
What the Rise and Fall of Crypto Can Teach Us About Managing Distributed Teams
Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) present a new way to organize teams.