Courtney Regan

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Director of global marketing & brand development, Cosmetic Solutions

Courtney Regan is the director of global marketing and brand development at Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs, a globally recognized contract manufacturer and innovation partner that offers the operational excellence of large-scale contract manufacturers.

Latest

Business Plans

4 Strategies Entrepreneurs Must Follow to Mitigate the Risk of Failure

Launching a brand with the right risk-management strategies can prevent you from making some of the most common mistakes.

