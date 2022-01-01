Courtney Regan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Director of global marketing & brand development, Cosmetic Solutions
Courtney Regan is the director of global marketing and brand development at Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs, a globally recognized contract manufacturer and innovation partner that offers the operational excellence of large-scale contract manufacturers.
Latest
Business Plans
4 Strategies Entrepreneurs Must Follow to Mitigate the Risk of Failure
Launching a brand with the right risk-management strategies can prevent you from making some of the most common mistakes.