Cris Burnam has been working in the self-storage industry since 1987. He has served as president of StorageMart since founding the company with his brother, Mike Burnam, in 1999. Burnam grew StorageMart from a single self-storage facility into the world’s largest privately owned self-storage company with 149 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Burnam was named a 2014 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Services and Real Estate category (Central Midwest region) -- one of the highest honors an American entrepreneur can receive.
Leadership
3 Signs It's Time to Fire the Boss
Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
Success Strategies
4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months
If your business is prone to industry changes, it's essential to bake a strategy right into your business plan. Here are few tips to get you started.
Crime
4 Ways to Boost Crime Prevention at Your Service Business
Almost a quarter of small business crime goes unreported. That's a big, big mistake.
Reputation Management
Looking Good When the Rest of the Industry Looks Bad
Don't be like Target or General Motors -- avoid reputation blunders by taking these four steps.
Expansion
6 Signs That You Should Stop a Business Expansion in Its Tracks
Sometimes, forces beyond your control -- like market tides -- don't work in your favor. You have to know when to call it quits.
holacracy
3 Reasons Holacracy Isn't a Good Fit for Most Businesses
Slacker-free companies enjoying abundant profits and growth may not need bosses but they come in handy everywhere else.
Paper
Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too
Crucial signed documents need special consideration in your overall security program.
Company Culture
How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture
Success requires a never-quit attitude and the capacity to recognize when it's smarter to do things differently.
Branding
3 Ways to Make Your Non-Tech Brand Sexy
Actually, you don't have to change the world, you just have to improve it for your customers.
Launching a Business
Why Entrepreneurs Should Look Past Tech to Find Opportunity
The entrepreneurial universe is bigger than just Silicon Valley. Lots of 'analog' businesses are plenty profitable.
Pricing
How 'Storage Wars' Teaches All You Need to Know About Buying and Pricing
Buy low, sell high is a simple idea, except when everybody competing with you is trying to do the same thing.
Global Expansion
5 Reasons Startups Should Consider Expanding to Canada
Same language and behaviors, and similar tastes. What's not to like, eh?
Online Reputation Management
6 Better Responses to a Bad Review Than Yelling or Sulking
Somebody trashing your company online is hurtful and infuriating but responding that way makes the situation worse.
Family Businesses
5 Strategies for Growing Your Family Business Happily
What you do to runn a good business with an ordinary partner goes double when you see the staff at every holiday gathering as well as at the office.