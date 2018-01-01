Cris Burnam

Cris Burnam

Guest Writer
President of StorageMart

Cris Burnam has been working in the self-storage industry since 1987. He has served as president of StorageMart since founding the company with his brother, Mike Burnam, in 1999. Burnam grew StorageMart from a single self-storage facility into the world’s largest privately owned self-storage company with 149 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Burnam was named a 2014 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Services and Real Estate category (Central Midwest region) -- one of the highest honors an American entrepreneur can receive.

More From Cris Burnam

3 Signs It's Time to Fire the Boss
Leadership

3 Signs It's Time to Fire the Boss

Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
5 min read
4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months
Success Strategies

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months

If your business is prone to industry changes, it's essential to bake a strategy right into your business plan. Here are few tips to get you started.
4 min read
4 Ways to Boost Crime Prevention at Your Service Business
Crime

4 Ways to Boost Crime Prevention at Your Service Business

Almost a quarter of small business crime goes unreported. That's a big, big mistake.
5 min read
Looking Good When the Rest of the Industry Looks Bad
Reputation Management

Looking Good When the Rest of the Industry Looks Bad

Don't be like Target or General Motors -- avoid reputation blunders by taking these four steps.
5 min read
6 Signs That You Should Stop a Business Expansion in Its Tracks
Expansion

6 Signs That You Should Stop a Business Expansion in Its Tracks

Sometimes, forces beyond your control -- like market tides -- don't work in your favor. You have to know when to call it quits.
4 min read
3 Reasons Holacracy Isn't a Good Fit for Most Businesses
holacracy

3 Reasons Holacracy Isn't a Good Fit for Most Businesses

Slacker-free companies enjoying abundant profits and growth may not need bosses but they come in handy everywhere else.
4 min read
Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too
Paper

Paper Documents Are Potential Data Breaches Too

Crucial signed documents need special consideration in your overall security program.
4 min read
How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture
Company Culture

How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture

Success requires a never-quit attitude and the capacity to recognize when it's smarter to do things differently.
3 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Non-Tech Brand Sexy
Branding

3 Ways to Make Your Non-Tech Brand Sexy

Actually, you don't have to change the world, you just have to improve it for your customers.
4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Look Past Tech to Find Opportunity
Launching a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Should Look Past Tech to Find Opportunity

The entrepreneurial universe is bigger than just Silicon Valley. Lots of 'analog' businesses are plenty profitable.
4 min read
How 'Storage Wars' Teaches All You Need to Know About Buying and Pricing
Pricing

How 'Storage Wars' Teaches All You Need to Know About Buying and Pricing

Buy low, sell high is a simple idea, except when everybody competing with you is trying to do the same thing.
4 min read
5 Reasons Startups Should Consider Expanding to Canada
Global Expansion

5 Reasons Startups Should Consider Expanding to Canada

Same language and behaviors, and similar tastes. What's not to like, eh?
4 min read
6 Better Responses to a Bad Review Than Yelling or Sulking
Online Reputation Management

6 Better Responses to a Bad Review Than Yelling or Sulking

Somebody trashing your company online is hurtful and infuriating but responding that way makes the situation worse.
4 min read
5 Strategies for Growing Your Family Business Happily
Family Businesses

5 Strategies for Growing Your Family Business Happily

What you do to runn a good business with an ordinary partner goes double when you see the staff at every holiday gathering as well as at the office.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.