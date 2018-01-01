David Steinberg

David A. Steinberg is the CEO of Zeta Interactive, a customer lifecycle marketing platform company that integrates big data, proprietary technology and analytics to help leading brands acquire, grow and retain customers. The company's set of data, email, social, display, search and mobile solutions are used globally by hundreds of middle market and Fortune 500 brands.
Travel Businesses
Indirect Data Is the Travel Industry's Secret Weapon
If travel marketers pay attention to what potential clients are searching for on the Internet and social media, they'll have their best season yet.
Big Data
Data-Driven Marketing in 2016: Bigger, Faster, Better
Where is big data headed? Five predictions from a marketing CEO those company integrates big data to help brands grow.
Advertising
Madison Ave.'s New Kids On The Block: How Big Data Is Shifting Advertising's Landscape
The merger of Omnicom and Publicis means more than just the creation of a mega-agency.
Analytics
3 Ways Companies Can Better Use Big Data in 2014
This year, more companies are expected to take advantage of data. Here's how your company can be a high performer.