David Gabeau

David Gabeau

David Gabeau is a freshmen at NYU, double majoring in psychology and economics. Though born in Maryland, Gabeau attended Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire where he developed his love for entrepreneurship. He is the co-founder of Spero, a startup that pays school-age students in developing countries to take online courses.

More From David Gabeau

Can't Find a Summer Job? Here's How to Launch an Online Business
Starting a Business

Can't Find a Summer Job? Here's How to Launch an Online Business

If you can't find an internship, don't fret. Consider supplementing your college education with a summer business.
3 min read
Can't Code? 4 Tips for the Non-Techie Young ‘Trep
Starting a Business

Can't Code? 4 Tips for the Non-Techie Young ‘Trep

Student entrepreneur David Gabeau on why computer-programming experience isn't critical to launching a successful tech startup.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.