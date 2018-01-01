David Nicholls

David Nicholls

Guest Writer
Head of Payment Solutions, OFX

David Nicholls is head of payment solutions at OFX, a global payments company that helps SMBs send money to more than 190 countries, with 24/7 transactions and customer support and better-than-bank exchange rates. 

 

More From David Nicholls

July Is Just Early Enough to Start Planning for Holiday Selling
Ready for Anything

July Is Just Early Enough to Start Planning for Holiday Selling

Children think Christmas will never come. Retailers know it will be here soon.
5 min read
The 5 Most Common Fraud Scenarios for Small Businesses
Fraud

The 5 Most Common Fraud Scenarios for Small Businesses

Owners must maintain a high degree of crucial oversight over their financial affairs.
4 min read
If You Aren't Already Prepping for the Holidays, You Should Be
Holidays

If You Aren't Already Prepping for the Holidays, You Should Be

The difference between red and black starts now.
4 min read
SMBs Confident in Global Economy Despite Upfront Concerns
Global Business

SMBs Confident in Global Economy Despite Upfront Concerns

Taking advantage of your current market will help you prepare for international business.
4 min read
Prime Day Fail: What Merchants Need To Know
Prime Day

Prime Day Fail: What Merchants Need To Know

Get creative and use Prime Day to build value for your storefront. Learn what your customers want and prepare for the holiday season.
3 min read
Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses
Brexit

Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses

Brexit has created a buyer's market for U.K. talent and real estate but you'll need help navigating the uncertainty.
4 min read
If U.K. Voters Make a Brexit They Will Take Unwilling U.S. Businesses With Them
Great Britain

If U.K. Voters Make a Brexit They Will Take Unwilling U.S. Businesses With Them

The close ties with British partners has amounted to something like a guest pass into the EU for American companies. That might change.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.