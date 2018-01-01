David Nicholls is head of payment solutions at OFX, a global payments company that helps SMBs send money to more than 190 countries, with 24/7 transactions and customer support and better-than-bank exchange rates.
Ready for Anything
July Is Just Early Enough to Start Planning for Holiday Selling
Children think Christmas will never come. Retailers know it will be here soon.
Fraud
The 5 Most Common Fraud Scenarios for Small Businesses
Owners must maintain a high degree of crucial oversight over their financial affairs.
Holidays
If You Aren't Already Prepping for the Holidays, You Should Be
The difference between red and black starts now.
Global Business
SMBs Confident in Global Economy Despite Upfront Concerns
Taking advantage of your current market will help you prepare for international business.
Prime Day
Prime Day Fail: What Merchants Need To Know
Get creative and use Prime Day to build value for your storefront. Learn what your customers want and prepare for the holiday season.
Brexit
Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses
Brexit has created a buyer's market for U.K. talent and real estate but you'll need help navigating the uncertainty.
Great Britain
If U.K. Voters Make a Brexit They Will Take Unwilling U.S. Businesses With Them
The close ties with British partners has amounted to something like a guest pass into the EU for American companies. That might change.