David Sax is a writer and reporter who specializes in business and culture. His previous book,The Revenge of Analog, was a #1 Washington Post bestseller, was selected as one of Michiko Kakutani's top ten books of 2016 for the New York Times, and has been translated into six languages. He also won a James Beard award for his first book, Save the Deli. He lives in Toronto.
