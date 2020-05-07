David Sax

Author, The Soul of an Entrepreneur

About David Sax

David Sax is a writer and reporter who specializes in business and culture. His previous book,The Revenge of Analog, was a #1 Washington Post bestseller, was selected as one of Michiko Kakutani's top ten books of 2016 for the New York Times, and has been translated into six languages. He also won a James Beard award for his first book, Save the Deli. He lives in Toronto.

To Get Through COVID-19, Entrepreneurs Need to Embrace These 2 Truths
Crisis Management

There are only two certainties in an entrepreneur's life -- and they can help us get through anything.
7 min read

